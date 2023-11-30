NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 94,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 280,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

NET Power Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.27.

In related news, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 34,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $494,635.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel James Mahon sold 8,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $131,241.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 91,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon Heffinger sold 34,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $494,635.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,637,302. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in NET Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in NET Power by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NET Power by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NET Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. It invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

