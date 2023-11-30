International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Director Sells $2,015,550.00 in Stock

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $2,015,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,367,245 shares in the company, valued at $61,238,903.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IBOC stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in International Bancshares by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

