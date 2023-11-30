Jason Park Sells 140,879 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,506.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 21st, Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $38.27 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. On average, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,631,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,342 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $102,351,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

