David Edward Johnson Purchases 120,409 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Exelixis Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $471.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth about $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

