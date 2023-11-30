Matthew Lamont Sells 2,500,000 Shares of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG) Stock

DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Lamont sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.85 ($1.23), for a total value of A$4,625,000.00 ($3,062,913.91).
DUG Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About DUG Technology
