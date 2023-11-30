Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58-2.78 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.6-8.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.73 billion.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $121.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.46. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $148.39.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,646. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.24 per share, with a total value of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.