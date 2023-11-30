Deborah Weitzman Sells 36,642 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CAH opened at $105.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.88 and its 200-day moving average is $91.70. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 64.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,027,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,222,000 after buying an additional 404,609 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Cardinal Health by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after buying an additional 85,638 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

