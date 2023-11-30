Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 37,500 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.95, for a total value of C$3,372,975.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$90.18 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of C$67.13 and a one year high of C$93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of C$98.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$88.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$82.19.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.20 by C$0.39. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 7.9263531 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$99.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$84.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$94.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.