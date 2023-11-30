Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.01. 9,746,793 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 31,865,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Lucid Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 58.91% and a negative net margin of 380.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lucid Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

