Short Interest in Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Grows By 2,900.0%

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Up 1.0 %

KPCPY opened at $15.45 on Thursday. Kasikornbank Public has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

About Kasikornbank Public

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

