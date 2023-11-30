B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Trading Up 3.2%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO)’s share price was up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 2,263,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,448,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BTG shares. StockNews.com cut B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on B2Gold

B2Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.00.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $477.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 48.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.