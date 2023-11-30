Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Workday Price Performance

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $263.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.11. Workday has a 52-week low of $142.13 and a 52-week high of $270.65. The company has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $1,071,418.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.