ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $725.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $725.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.79% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.43.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $678.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $591.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $570.47. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $353.62 and a fifty-two week high of $682.29. The company has a market cap of $139.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.94, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total value of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,589,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,496 shares of company stock worth $7,261,302 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $218,418,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

