SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $127.44

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.44 and last traded at $127.12, with a volume of 7592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.09.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.