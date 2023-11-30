SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,593,798 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 1,169,344 shares.The stock last traded at $22.83 and had previously closed at $22.77.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilltop Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3,174.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 520,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 504,574 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,082,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 50,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

