Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,879,898 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 301% from the previous session’s volume of 718,205 shares.The stock last traded at $18.85 and had previously closed at $18.83.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 154.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

