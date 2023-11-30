Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Up 5.7%

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.51. 1,542,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,954,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.