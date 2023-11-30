TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Stock Price Up 5.5%

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 192,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 218,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.10.

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $532.05 million, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

