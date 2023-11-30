Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $189.47 and last traded at $189.47. 851,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,865,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $187.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,690,064.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,338 shares in the company, valued at $30,421,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $514,846.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 188,629 shares in the company, valued at $39,317,828.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total value of $1,690,064.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,421,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,703 shares of company stock worth $65,323,916. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Atlassian by 266.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 91,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,767 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atlassian by 737.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 5.1% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Atlassian by 12.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 62.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Articles

