Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Shares Down 4%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.47. 408,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,029,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTN. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gray Television has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $741.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.26). Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

