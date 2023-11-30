MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Stock Price Down 3.6%

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.61 and last traded at $54.62. Approximately 270,532 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 787,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

MasTec Stock Up 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.05.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.96). MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $489,168,000 after buying an additional 134,201 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,724,000 after buying an additional 447,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,658,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,271,000 after buying an additional 17,369 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,372,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,985,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,919,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,277,000 after purchasing an additional 125,309 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MasTec



MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

