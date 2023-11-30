CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) Stock Price Down 25%

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (TSE:CUB – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 267,601 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 367,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

About CubicFarm Systems

(Get Free Report)

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.