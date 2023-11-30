Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SEM. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Select Medical currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.40.

SEM stock opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.44. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $21.28 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Select Medical will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,341,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Select Medical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,832 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 46.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 284,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,575,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $445,617,000 after acquiring an additional 762,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

