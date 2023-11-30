Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 327000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Prosper Gold Stock Up 19.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$4.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15.

About Prosper Gold

(Get Free Report)

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold resources. Its property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk project consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario; and Skinner gold property located in the Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosper Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosper Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.