Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.76

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 76066 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOT.UN. Cormark dropped their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$1.20 to C$0.80 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares downgraded Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.90 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.40 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.26.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.49. The firm has a market cap of C$64.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.17.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

