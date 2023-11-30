Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Sells $459,000.00 in Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,683,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,177,302.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 70,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $653,800.00.

On Monday, November 20th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $456,500.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 65,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $567,450.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $291,900.00.

On Monday, November 13th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 50,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $478,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 45,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 25,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $200,250.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 35,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $271,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 60,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $423,000.00.

Travelzoo Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Travelzoo had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 147.61%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TZOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Travelzoo by 214.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that engages in the provision of travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses worldwide. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter, standalone Travelzoo emails, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

