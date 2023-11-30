Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Buys 87,519 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Free Report) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 87,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $512,861.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,386,223 shares in the company, valued at $37,423,266.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 115,263 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $811,451.52.
- On Tuesday, November 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 100,000 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $542,000.00.
Lazydays Stock Performance
Shares of LAZY opened at $7.18 on Thursday. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $14.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LAZY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lazydays from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.
View Our Latest Report on Lazydays
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lazydays by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lazydays by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lazydays by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lazydays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.
Lazydays Company Profile
Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lazydays
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Marketbeat’s AI-powered tools for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.