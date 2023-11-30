Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Gregory Baszucki Sells 8,333 Shares of Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $324,570.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,888,977.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, October 23rd, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $258,739.65.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $217,991.28.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. State Street Corp increased its position in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Roblox by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Roblox by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Roblox by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Roblox from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

