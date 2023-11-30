Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Director Charles S. Leykum Sells 19,096 Shares

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Charles S. Leykum sold 19,096 shares of Ranger Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $191,150.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456,078 shares in the company, valued at $44,605,340.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ranger Energy Services Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RNGR opened at $10.04 on Thursday. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $245.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.00 million. Research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Ranger Energy Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,100,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,584,000 after buying an additional 1,968,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ranger Energy Services by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 626,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,521,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 349.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 167,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 136.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 161,034 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

