Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

HCSG opened at $9.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $721.51 million, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.46. Healthcare Services Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 241,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,668 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 39.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,475,000 after purchasing an additional 531,600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

