Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Shravan Goli Sells 31,275 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) COO Shravan Goli sold 31,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $627,376.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 809,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,239,031.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Shravan Goli sold 61,254 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $1,212,829.20.

On Friday, November 17th, Shravan Goli sold 36,240 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $699,432.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $49,275.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $45,375.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Shravan Goli sold 2,500 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $45,100.00.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE:COUR opened at $19.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.94. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COUR shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coursera from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.45.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coursera by 277.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

