CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) SVP Justin C. Choi Acquires 28,600 Shares of Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) SVP Justin C. Choi purchased 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 360,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,988.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM stock opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.17, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.97. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $9.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Institutional Trading of CommScope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in CommScope by 13.0% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 248,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,521 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in CommScope by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,103,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,788,000 after purchasing an additional 42,580 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in CommScope by 199.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 169,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 112,871 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

