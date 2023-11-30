BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Director Avi S. Katz Sells 28,000 Shares

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) Director Avi S. Katz sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $53,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,244.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI opened at $1.81 on Thursday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.81.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BBAI. TD Cowen began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $764,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the second quarter worth $294,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

