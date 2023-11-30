1eco (1ECO) Trading 76.8% Lower This Week

1eco (1ECO) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. 1eco has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1,061.78 worth of 1eco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 1eco has traded 76.8% lower against the US dollar. One 1eco token can currently be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

1eco Profile

1eco’s launch date was August 25th, 2021. 1eco’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,489,196 tokens. The Reddit community for 1eco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld/. 1eco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1eco’s official message board is medium.com/@1eco. The official website for 1eco is www.1eco.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.

1eco coin is an ERC-20 governance coin for the 1eco ecosystem. 1eco coin are issued to decentralize ownership and governance of the 1eco ecosystem. Participants must stake 1eco coin to participate and influence in policy proposals and major policy decisions for the development of the 1eco ecosystem, and also participate in DID node operation to make the ecosystem run efficiently.”

Buying and Selling 1eco

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1eco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1eco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1eco using one of the exchanges listed above.

