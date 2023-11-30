Harvest Finance Price Hits $32.78 on Top Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $22.45 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $32.78 or 0.00086913 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 705,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,869 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

