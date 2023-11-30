Frax (FRAX) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $669.18 million and $8.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,655,735 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

