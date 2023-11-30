NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Major Shareholder Ltd. Kck Sells 6,490 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 6,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $58,150.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,614,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,307,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.55. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 62.96% and a negative return on equity of 151.83%. As a group, analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPCE. Kent Lake Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 285.0% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 106,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,188,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 64,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

