Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $32.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.34.

NYSE:PINS opened at $33.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, insider Christine Deputy sold 14,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $388,487.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 316,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,251,216.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,910 shares of company stock worth $4,809,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

