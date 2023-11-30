Wells Fargo & Company Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $80.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 1.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Okta from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Okta from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Okta

Okta Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $70.77 on Thursday. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Okta will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,578 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $304,237.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,649.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,559.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,417 shares of company stock worth $1,920,707 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Okta by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.