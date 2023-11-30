Short Interest in One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Decreases By 35.4%

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
One Step Vending Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KOSK opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. One Step Vending has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
One Step Vending Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than One Step Vending
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Salesforce.com completes a reversal: new all-time high in sight
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Foot Locker gets a fresh wind, shares surge
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- The top-rated strong-buy stocks on Marketbeat’s radar
Receive News & Ratings for One Step Vending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Step Vending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.