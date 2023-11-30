Short Interest in One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK) Decreases By 35.4%

One Step Vending Corp. (OTCMKTS:KOSK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

One Step Vending Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KOSK opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. One Step Vending has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

One Step Vending Company Profile

One Step Vending Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and services micro market kiosks for corporations and businesses to provide packaged snacks and beverages along with customer loyalty solutions in the United States. It also offers Earn IQ, a marketing solution for small to medium sized businesses desiring to capitalize on brand recognition and strengthen brand loyalty.

