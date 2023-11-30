First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the October 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $16.53 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $16.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.06.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIF. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter valued at about $144,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

Featured Stories

