CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the October 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CHS Trading Up 0.2 %

CHSCM stock opened at $25.29 on Thursday. CHS has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.92.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.