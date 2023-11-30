TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TXO Partners L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 1,500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $25,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,139,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,478,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Adams III bought 15,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,598.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TXO Partners by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TXO Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 233,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). TXO Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TXO Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

TXO Partners L.P. focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

