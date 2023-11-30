Short Interest in Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY) Grows By 50.0%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HHULY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of HHULY opened at C$8.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.44. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of C$5.28 and a 12-month high of C$9.31.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

