THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Down 35.6% in November

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the October 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

THK Stock Performance

THK stock opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. THK has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.08.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.31 million. THK had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that THK will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About THK

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

