Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Grows By 50.4%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 881.6 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $4.06 on Thursday. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.60.
About FIBRA Prologis
