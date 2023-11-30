Short Interest in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Decreases By 36.8%

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Creative Realities

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 59,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.57 million during the quarter. Creative Realities had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. Equities research analysts predict that Creative Realities will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Creative Realities from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Articles

