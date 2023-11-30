Short Interest in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP) Drops By 36.8%

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fulton Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Fulton Financial stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.