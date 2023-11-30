Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the October 31st total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carver Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carver Bancorp in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CARV opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Carver Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

