Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 106,574 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 353.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after acquiring an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,158,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,873,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 28,317,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,390,390,000 after acquiring an additional 925,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after acquiring an additional 635,716 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,569,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,117. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $51.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.45. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.